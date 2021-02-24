Chinese vice premier stresses achieving higher-quality employment

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also head of the State Council leading group on employment work, presides over a meeting in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has called for all-out efforts to strengthen the job-first strategy and ensure fuller and higher-quality employment.

He made the remarks while presiding over a Tuesday meeting of the State Council leading group on employment work.

Noting that this year's employment work is full of risks and challenges, Hu underlined more support for enterprises to stabilize employment, expand new jobs, and find ways to reduce the adverse effects of the epidemic.

Hu called for enhancing support for key groups of job-seekers, expanding employment channels for college graduates, and ensuring stable employment for workers out of poverty.

Localities and relevant government departments should improve the quality of vocational skills training, shore up the weak links in the rights and interests of flexible employment, and create a better employment environment, said Hu.