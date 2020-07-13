Tibetan antelope babies rescued at Zhuonai Lake protection station in Qinghai

A Tibetan antelope baby is seen at the Zhuonai Lake protection station in Hol Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 7, 2020. Altogether 11 Tibetan antelope babies have been rescued during the reproduction and migration season of the animal at the Zhuonai Lake protection station. Zhuonai Lake, also called the "large delivery room" of Tibetan antelopes, greets the reproduction of the animal every May to July as large numbers of Tibetan antelopes migrate here to give birth to their babies. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)