J-10 fighter jets start flight training after Spring Festival holiday

(China Military Online)    16:43, February 22, 2021

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off during the flight training exercise on Feb. 18, 2021, the first workday after the Spring Festival holiday. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)


