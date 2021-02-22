Huawu Village takes on new look with various industries greeting booming dev't

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 20, 2021 shows a relocation site for poverty-stricken people in Huawu Village, Qianxi County of Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Located in the deep mountainous area of Xinren Miao Township of Guizhou, Huawu Village is famous for its amazing landscapes. In recent years, with the efforts of local government, the village develops planting, cultivation, and tourism while relocating poverty-stricken people. Nowadays Huawu has taken on a new look in the new year, with various industries greeting booming development. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)