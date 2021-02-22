Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Feb 22, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Huawu Village takes on new look with various industries greeting booming dev't

(Xinhua)    16:27, February 22, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 20, 2021 shows a relocation site for poverty-stricken people in Huawu Village, Qianxi County of Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Located in the deep mountainous area of Xinren Miao Township of Guizhou, Huawu Village is famous for its amazing landscapes. In recent years, with the efforts of local government, the village develops planting, cultivation, and tourism while relocating poverty-stricken people. Nowadays Huawu has taken on a new look in the new year, with various industries greeting booming development. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】【16】【17】【18】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York