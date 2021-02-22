Chinese FM calls for mutual respect, cooperation to restore China-U.S. ties

Photo: Yang Sheng/GT

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday called for mutual respect, enhanced dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation in order to bring China-U.S. relations back to the right track.

Wang made the remarks when delivering a speech at the opening of the Lanting Forum in Beijing, with the theme of "Promoting Dialogue and Cooperation and Managing Differences: Bringing China-U.S. Relations Back to the Right Track."

It is important to respect each other and not to interfere in each other's internal affairs, he said, adding that this is a basic norm governing international relations. Noting that China has all along respected the choices made by the American people, Wang said China has no intention to challenge or replace the United States and stands ready to have peaceful coexistence and seek common development with the United States.

"We hope the United States will respect China's core interests, national dignity, and rights to development. We urge the United States to stop smearing the Communist Party of China and China's political system, stop conniving at or even supporting the erroneous words and actions of separatist forces seeking 'Taiwan independence,' and stop undermining China's sovereignty and security through internal affairs concerning Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet," he added.

He stressed the importance of stepping up dialogue and properly managing differences, saying that at present, both sides should follow up on the phone call between the two presidents on the eve of the Chinese New Year, act in the fundamental interests of the two peoples, take a forward-looking, open-minded and inclusive attitude and reactivate or establish dialogue mechanisms in various areas and at various levels.

"China is, as always, open to dialogue. We stand ready to have candid communication with the U.S. side, and engage in dialogue aimed at solving problems," Wang said.

He called on efforts to move in the same direction to restart mutually beneficial cooperation, saying that with regional hotspot issues and global challenges emerging one after another, areas for China-U.S. cooperation are expanding rather than shrinking, and the prospects for interaction are broadening rather than narrowing.

He said China is ready to coordinate policies and work with the United States in the three areas of COVID-19, climate change and world economic recovery.

Wang pointed out that it is important to clear the path for the resumption of bilateral exchanges in all areas, noting that China hopes the U.S. side will act as early as possible to lift its restrictions on Chinese educational and cultural groups, media outlets and institutions for overseas Chinese affairs in the United States, remove its barriers for U.S. subnational governments and social sectors to engage with China, and encourage and support the resumption of normal exchange programs between universities and research institutes.

"China is ready to work with the United States with an open mind to build a good environment for people-to-people exchanges," he said.