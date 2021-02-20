BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday called on the United States to expand economic and trade cooperation while properly handling disputes with China on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.

"Decoupling with China means decoupling with opportunities, the future and the world," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said when commenting on a U.S. Chamber of Commerce report, which said U.S.-China decoupling would result in losses for the United States worth hundreds of billions of dollars, crippling its major industries including aviation, semiconductors, chemicals and medical devices.

Hua also made comments on U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's remarks that the United States will keep the tariffs imposed on China by the former administration in place for now.

There have been voices of opposition within the United States against the trade war waged on China by the former administration, in the belief such practices cannot solve the country's own problems, but rather will boomerang on enterprises and consumers of its own, Hua said.

"As we have pointed out many times, the China-U.S. economic and trade relationship is mutually beneficial oriented for win-win results. There is no winner in a trade war, which has been proven by a host of facts and echoed once again in the above-mentioned report," she said at a daily press briefing.

Hua urged the U.S. side to heed calls from the business communities and people of vision from both home and abroad, rectify its relevant wrongdoing, and work with China to enhance dialogue for the stable and sound development of economic and trade ties.