China's Jilin clears areas with medium COVID-19 risks

(Xinhua)    08:57, February 22, 2021

Residents walk on the street in Dongchang District of Tonghua, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 21, 2021. Tonghua City, northeast China's Jilin Province, announced Sunday its district of Dongchang had been downgraded to a low COVID-19 infection risk area. Currently, the province has cleared all areas with medium infection risks. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

CHANGCHUN, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Tonghua City, northeast China's Jilin Province, announced Sunday its district of Dongchang had been downgraded to a low COVID-19 infection risk area.

Currently, the province has cleared all areas with medium infection risks.

Traffic control in the city has been lifted, while railway, highway and air passenger services are resuming in an orderly manner.

The city proposed the temporary closing of businesses where people gather in close proximity, such as theaters, as well as the suspension of celebrations, artistic performances and other gathering activities. 


