Australian Open: Belgium's Elise Mertens, Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka win women's doubles

Winners Belgium's Elise Mertens(L)/Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka pose for photos with their trophy after the women's doubles final between Belgium's Elise Mertens/Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka and Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic at Australian Open in Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)