A Glance at 2022 Winter Olympics Venues: Infographics

As China's top priority for hosting the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, the construction of competition venues has involved tens of thousands of builders, who have carried forward the hard-working spirit, raced against the clock, and overcome various difficulties, trying their best to implement in each and every link of the construction projects Chinese President Xi Jinping's call for delivering an Olympics in 2022 with a "green, inclusive, open and clean" approach.

The newly-built National Ski Jumping Center, which witnessed many technological breakthroughs, is the most complex and challenging project in the Zhangjiakou competition zone. Unlike ski jumping venues in many countries that usually build the tracks on earthwork, the 168-meter-long track of China's National Ski Jumping Center was built in the air. Supported by 87 pillars, the track looks like a graceful overpass from the side.

All projects from the 8,500 tons of steel structure in the National Speed Skating Hall to a piece of curtain wall of the extension project of the National Indoor Stadium have achieved precise design, factory production and convenient on-site assembly, thanks to digital technologies.

The mountain is nicely decorated with seven meandering tracks of China's National Alpine Skiing Center, a venue for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.