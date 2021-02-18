Helicopters perform hover checks

A cluster of attack and transport helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army conduct hover checks before leaving for a 24-hour flight task on February 2, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Mingfu)
