Helicopters perform hover checks

(China Military Online)    10:31, February 18, 2021

A cluster of attack and transport helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army conduct hover checks before leaving for a 24-hour flight task on February 2, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Mingfu)


