Workers unload COVID-19 vaccines donated by China at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Feb. 15, 2021. A batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China arrived in Robert Mugabe International Airport in Zimbabwe's capital here on early Monday morning. The 200,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines are the first batch that Zimbabwe has received as it steps up efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chen Yaqin/Xinhua)