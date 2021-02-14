Medical workers stick to posts during Spring Festival

Midwives take care of a newborn at the maternity ward of Urumqi Maternal and Child Health Hospital in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 12, 2021. With advanced equipment and sufficient personnel, Urumqi Maternal and Child Health Hospital has one of the most popular maternity wards in the region. Medical workers here stick to their posts during the Spring Festival vacation. To better control and prevent the COVID-19 pandemic, negative nucleic acid testing reports are required for all expectant mothers before they move into the ward. A maternity ward in quarantine area is also ready for emergency cases. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)