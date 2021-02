How does waste become a fine work of art?

Let's see the melon seed shells art.

People glue the shells of the seeds onto paper to make a delicate pattern.

It will take several days to finish a piece of work.

People can create various shapes with different nut shells,

such as ‘prawns’ made from pine needles.

Don't throw away the melon seeds shells,

keep them and work wonders with your friends.