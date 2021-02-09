Decorations for Chinese Lunar New Year prepared at supermarket in Toronto

A customer wearing a face mask poses for photos with a Chinese Lunar New Year decoration at a Chinese supermarket in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 8, 2021. The Chinese Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 12 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Xi attends Chinese New Year gathering, extends greetings to…
"I'm not an idiot. I don't need to be forced to work": Uygu…
China builds world's largest 5G network
Blogger wins thumbs-up for exposing BBC's tricks to distort…
Fake news on Xinjiang hurting Western media's credibility