Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Decorations for Chinese Lunar New Year prepared at supermarket in Toronto

(Xinhua)    11:26, February 09, 2021

A customer wearing a face mask poses for photos with a Chinese Lunar New Year decoration at a Chinese supermarket in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 8, 2021. The Chinese Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 12 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York