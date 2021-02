A staff member checks on the cargo of a "Qilu" freight train heading to Budapest at a railway station in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 8, 2021. In January 2021, 118 trips of "Qilu" freight train were made, up 45.7 percent year on year. The value of exports and imports via the train services was about 1.3 billion yuan (201.5 million U.S. dollars), up 205.2 percent year on year, according to the service operator Shandong High-speed Group. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)