Tianshan Shengli tunnel under construction in Xinjiang

Workers transport steel arches at the construction site of Tianshan Shengli tunnel in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2021. Tianshan Shengli tunnel, with a total length of about 22 kilometers, is currently the longest highway tunnel under construction in China. Started in 2020, the tunnel, a six-year project on the Urumqi-Yuli highway, passes through a cold and high altitude zone, with harsh climate and geological condition. After completion and opened to traffic, it will provide safer and more convenient travel to the passengers and promote local economic and social development. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)