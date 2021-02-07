Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Feb 7, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Pet fish become popular in Liaoning as Spring Festival approaches

(Xinhua)    16:15, February 07, 2021

A man carries a bag of pet fish outside a pet fish market in Tiexi District of Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 6, 2021. Pet fish has become popular here as the Spring Festival approaches. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York