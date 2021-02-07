Senior Chinese diplomat holds phone conversation with U.S. secretary of state

Containers of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited are seen at the Port of Long Beach in Los Angeles County, the United States, Feb. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi on Saturday held a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The development of China-U.S. relations has brought great benefits to the people of the two countries and also promoted world peace and prosperity, said Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee.

China-U.S. relations now stand at a key moment, he said, adding that the Chinese government takes a stable and consistent policy toward the United States.

China urges the United States to rectify its mistakes made over a period of time and work with China to uphold the spirit of no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, focus on cooperation and manage differences, so as to push forward the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations, Yang added.

Photo taken on Sept. 24, 2015 shows the national flags of China (R) and the United States as well as the flag of Washington D.C. on the Constitution Avenue in Washington, capital of the United States.(Xinhua/Bao Dandan)

Yang stressed that the two sides should respect each other's core interests and choices of political system and development path, and manage their domestic affairs well.

China will unswervingly follow its path of socialism with Chinese characteristics and no force could stop the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Yang said.

The Taiwan question, the most important and sensitive core issue in China-U.S. relations, bears on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Yang said.

The United States should strictly abide by the one-China principle and the three Sino-U.S. joint communiques, he said, adding that Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet-related affairs are all China's internal affairs and allow no interference by any external forces.

Any attempt to slander and smear China will not succeed, and China will continue to firmly safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests, Yang added.

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020 shows the United Nations (UN) flag flying outside the UN headquarters in New York, the United States. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Yang pointed out that all countries in the world should safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order based on international law, and the basic norms of international relations in line with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

Such is the consensus of the international community, not the so-called rules-based international order championed by a few countries, Yang added.

Yang urged the U.S. side to play a constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. He reiterated China's position on the current situation in Myanmar, stressing that the international community should create an enabling external environment for the proper settlement of the Myanmar issue.

People watch the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan's Chinatown of New York City, the United States, Feb. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

For his part, Blinken said the U.S.-China relations are very important to both countries and the world, and the U.S. side is willing to develop stable and constructive bilateral relations with China.

Blinken reiterated that the U.S. side will continue to pursue the one-China principle and abide by the three Sino-U.S. joint communiques, and this policy stance has not changed.

The two sides have agreed to maintain contact and communication on bilateral relations as well as international and regional issues of common concern.