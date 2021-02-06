China calls on U.S. to implement positive, constructive China policies

Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2021 shows the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China hopes the United States will view China and China-U.S. relations in an objective and rational way, implement positive and constructive China policies, meet China halfway, focus on cooperation, and manage differences to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks when asked to comment on U.S. President Joe Biden's recent speech, in which Biden called China his country's "most serious competitor."

Underscoring China's role as a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order, Wang said China's development will further strengthen global peace and China is committed to developing friendly and cooperative relations with countries around the globe.

As two major countries, China and the United States share broad common interests and shoulder special and important responsibilities in safeguarding world peace and stability, and in promoting global prosperity and development, he said.

Just like any bilateral relationship between countries, China and the United States are bound to have some differences. However, their common interests far outweigh the differences, Wang added.

By cooperating with each other, China and the United States can accomplish many great things that benefit both countries and the world at large, said Wang.

Facing global challenges including COVID-19 and climate change, China and the United States can and must cooperate with each other, and areas for such cooperation have expanded, not narrowed, he said.

China is committed to developing relations with the United States featuring non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, said Wang.

Meanwhile, China will continue to resolutely safeguard its national security and development interests, he said.

China hopes the U.S. side will follow the common will of the two peoples as well as the trend of the times, and join other countries and the international community to promote world peace and development, Wang said.