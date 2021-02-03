Changes mark life of migrant whose photo touched millions

Bamu Yubumu holds her daughter while carrying a huge package stuffed with items on her back touched the hearts of millions in this photo taken on Jan 30, 2010. [Photo/Xinhua]

During the Spring Festival travel rush in 2010, a photo taken at a railway station in the eastern city of Nanchang that portrayed a young migrant worker on her way home holding her baby while carrying a huge bag stuffed with items on her back deeply touched the hearts of millions of people.

The photo,Baby, Mom Take You Home, made headlines in a lot of media outlets as a symbol of a mother's love.

Eleven years on, the photographer who shot the photo found the mother, who is now a 32-year-old living in Taoyuan village in Yuexi county of Sichuan's Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture in Southwest China. The rendezvous revealed the tremendous changes that have taken place in the small village.

Having moved into her new concrete house not long ago, Bamu is still occasionally haunted by a nightmare, in which her kids are awakened by the cold and the house collapses.

For most of her life, Bamu dwelled in adobe houses. Living in a house that is waterproof and windproof was her dream.