World warmly welcomes Chinese vaccines

The COVID-19 vaccines produced by China have been recognized by many countries for safety and effectiveness with the promotion and use at home and abroad, and leaders of many countries have received the vaccine shot developed by China.

Hungary

Medical supplies donated by the Chinese government are seen at the Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, on April 29, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

Hungary has signed a deal to buy China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, which will allow the vaccination of 2.5 million people, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Jan 29.

Earlier, Hungarian Chief Medical Officer Cecilia Muller announced that Hungary had authorized the use of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine.

Chile

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Jan 28 went to the airport to welcome a shipment of nearly 2 million vaccines developed by Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech as the South American country prepares for mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

Pinera noted that the Health Ministry approved Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine as "safe and effective" for immunizing all age groups over 18, including those over 60.

Pinera earlier also announced that he and Health Minister Paris "are going to be vaccinated with a Sinovac vaccine and, probably, we will do it in the second week of February."

On Jan 20, the Chilean Institute of Public Health authorized the emergency use of the Sinovac vaccine.