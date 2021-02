Full text of Yang Jiechi's speech at the dialogue with National Committee on U.S.-China Relations

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, on Tuesday had a virtual conversation with board members of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations.

Please see the attachment for the full text of Yang's speech.