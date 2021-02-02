Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021
China calls on Biden administration to focus on cooperation, manage differences on ties

(Xinhua)    10:44, February 02, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi on Tuesday called on the Biden administration to focus on cooperation and manage differences on bilateral ties so as to return the relationship to the course of sound and steady development.

Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said in a virtual conversation with board members of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations that the bilateral relations now "stand at a key moment and face new opportunities and new challenges."

It is a task for both China and the United States to restore the relationship to a predictable and constructive track of development, and to build a model of interaction between the two major countries that focuses on peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, according to Yang.

"This, I believe, also answers to the expectation of countries in the global community," said Yang, who is also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee.

China hopes the new U.S. administration will respond to the will of both peoples and follow the trend of history, Yang said.

