Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Feb 1, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Decoupling with China difficult, costly for U.S.: expert

(Xinhua)    13:01, February 01, 2021

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Decoupling with China will be difficult and costly for the United States, Clyde Prestowitz, president of the think tank Economic Strategy Institute, said recently.

It is "impossible" to figure out the price of decoupling with China because some of the costs are speculative and "non-financial," said Prestowitz, who has worked as counselor to several U.S. presidents, in an online seminar on Thursday.

Escalating trade tensions and significant decoupling with China would hurt the U.S. economy further and reduce employment, according to a recent report released by Oxford Economics and the U.S.-China Business Council.

The trade war escalation and decoupling scenario would see the U.S. economy produce 1.6 trillion dollars less in real gross domestic product terms over the next five years, and result in 732,000 fewer jobs in 2022 and 320,000 fewer jobs in 2025, said the report.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York