Starting "new Cold War" against China unpopular: spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- In today's world, the pursuit of a "new Cold War" and ideological confrontation are against the trend of the times and unpopular, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks during a press briefing in response to a question on an anonymous report instigating a new Cold War against China recently released by the Atlantic Council.

"The so-called report, published anonymously, fully exposed the darkness and cowardice of some people," Wang said, adding that clamoring for regime change in China or attempting to contain China is wishful thinking.

Both the anonymous report of the Atlantic Council and slanderous attacks on the Chinese Communist Party by former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his ilk are "sets of lies" and "conspiracy theories," the spokesperson noted.

"Rumors and slanders will not stop China from moving forward and any attempt to interfere in China's internal affairs and change its political system will definitely be bashed by Chinese people," Wang said.

He added that all the forces that create hostility between the Chinese and American people or try to push China-U.S. relations to one of conflicts and confrontations are doomed to fail and history will remember such forces as sinners.