Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 29, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China launches new remote sensing satellites

(Ecns.cn)    16:20, January 29, 2021

China launches the second group of China's Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Jan. 29, 2021. (Photo/China News Service)

The satellites were carried by a Long March-4C rocket. It was the 359th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York