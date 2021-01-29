China launches new remote sensing satellites

China launches the second group of China's Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Jan. 29, 2021. (Photo/China News Service)
The satellites were carried by a Long March-4C rocket. It was the 359th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
Tengchong: border city with a thriving economy, culture, an…
Pompeo's allegations of genocide in Xinjiang 'ravings of a …
Xi stresses strict Party governance for 14th Five-Year Plan…
Explore the soup culture, a striking feature of Luoyang cui…