Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 29, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

"Monkey Queen" in village

By Wu Chaolan (People's Daily Online)    16:37, January 28, 2021

Riding on the somersault cloud and traveling thousands of miles away is the magic skill of Monkey King, one of the potent Chinese cultural icons. In Fuyang, East China's Anhui Province, the scene comes to life.

Wearing a forged Monkey King's "phoenix wings," "purple gold crown," and golden carapace, a woman named Xu Yanxia "flies" in the mist. Imitating Monkey King's classical lookout gesture, she puts a hand on her forehead in rotation to see the sky road ahead. The floating mantle and looming fog make the scene more realistic, just like a real Monkey King traveling in the village sky.

The long-range footage lets the cat out of the bag. Xu attaches her legs to the trunk of the reversing motor vehicle, with the large half of her body leaning outside the truck. A person waves her cloak, while another ignites papers to create a fume-filled environment.

"She is a big fan of Monkey King, and she always wanted to fly like him. So, we achieve her goal," said Shi Mei, Xu's daughter-in-law.

With the video going viral online, netizens crown her as Monkey Queen in her village.

 

 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York