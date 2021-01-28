"Monkey Queen" in village

Riding on the somersault cloud and traveling thousands of miles away is the magic skill of Monkey King, one of the potent Chinese cultural icons. In Fuyang, East China's Anhui Province, the scene comes to life.

Wearing a forged Monkey King's "phoenix wings," "purple gold crown," and golden carapace, a woman named Xu Yanxia "flies" in the mist. Imitating Monkey King's classical lookout gesture, she puts a hand on her forehead in rotation to see the sky road ahead. The floating mantle and looming fog make the scene more realistic, just like a real Monkey King traveling in the village sky.

The long-range footage lets the cat out of the bag. Xu attaches her legs to the trunk of the reversing motor vehicle, with the large half of her body leaning outside the truck. A person waves her cloak, while another ignites papers to create a fume-filled environment.

"She is a big fan of Monkey King, and she always wanted to fly like him. So, we achieve her goal," said Shi Mei, Xu's daughter-in-law.

With the video going viral online, netizens crown her as Monkey Queen in her village.