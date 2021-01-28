Premier Li hears work report from HKSAR chief executive

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday heard a work report delivered via video link by Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam on the HKSAR government's work in 2020.

Vice Premier Han Zheng also attended the event.

Noting that 2020 was a challenging year for Hong Kong, Li said Lam has led the HKSAR government in fighting COVID-19, reviving the economy, addressing people's difficulties, stabilizing society, and actively seeking policy support from the central authorities to help Hong Kong better integrate its development into the overall development of the country.

"The central authorities fully acknowledge your performance and the performance of the HKSAR government in fulfilling duties," Li said.

Li expressed his hope that the HKSAR government will continue its work on epidemic prevention and control, address people's most pressing concerns, among others.

Lam said that the HKSAR government will make continuous efforts to fight the virus, restore the economy and improve people's wellbeing.

She also pledged efforts to link up Hong Kong's development with the national development strategy, consolidate Hong Kong's status as an international hub for finance, trade and shipping, and develop the HKSAR as an international center for innovation in science and technology.