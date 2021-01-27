Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Pic story: Winter swimming enthusiast in freezing coldness

(Xinhua)    15:33, January 27, 2021

Yan Xiangbin swims in the icy water in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2021. Located in the northeast of Inner Mongolia, Hulun Buir is one of the coldest areas of China, featuring a temperature of minus 30 Celsius in winter. Every day, Yan Xiangbin, a 58-year-old winter swimming enthusiast, plunges into the ice pool carved out of the frozen Yimin River and swims as workout regularly, despite of the freezing coldness. Having been swimming outdoors in the winter for more than ten years, Yan ever swimmed in Songhua River, Nen River and took part in a winter swimming contest in the Yellow Sea in Dalian city. As Yan said, the age won't stop him from exercising such an extreme sports, and he will keep on winter swimming like a hot-blooded young man. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】【16】【17】【18】【19】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York