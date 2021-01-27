Pic story: Winter swimming enthusiast in freezing coldness

Yan Xiangbin swims in the icy water in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2021. Located in the northeast of Inner Mongolia, Hulun Buir is one of the coldest areas of China, featuring a temperature of minus 30 Celsius in winter. Every day, Yan Xiangbin, a 58-year-old winter swimming enthusiast, plunges into the ice pool carved out of the frozen Yimin River and swims as workout regularly, despite of the freezing coldness. Having been swimming outdoors in the winter for more than ten years, Yan ever swimmed in Songhua River, Nen River and took part in a winter swimming contest in the Yellow Sea in Dalian city. As Yan said, the age won't stop him from exercising such an extreme sports, and he will keep on winter swimming like a hot-blooded young man. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)