Senior Chinese legislators meet to study Xi's speech on Party governance

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese legislators have met to study an important speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC, as well as the guiding principles of the session.

The meeting of the leading Party members group of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, was presided over Tuesday by Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, and secretary of its leading Party members group. Li delivered a speech at the meeting.

The meeting called for efforts to firmly uphold the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee and always be loyal to, have trust in and safeguard the leadership core.

The meeting underlined efforts to provide legal safeguards for improving Party and state supervision systems and strengthening oversight of and checks on the exercise of power.

The legislators pledged to step up legislation in key areas, emerging and foreign-related fields, ensure the effective implementation of the Constitution and law-based exercise of power, and make contributions to fulfilling the goals and tasks set for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).