Residents are about to go to the COVID-19 quarantine center with their dogs in the Ronghui residential compound in Daxing's Tiangongyuan subdistrict, Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 25, 2021. Citizens who are quarantined at the COVID-19 quarantine center in Daxing District can have their pets with them during the observation starting from Monday. Professionals of animal epidemic prevention will be on the spot at the quarantine center. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)