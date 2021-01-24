Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 24, 2021
New high-speed railway line more advanced, eco-friendly

(China Daily)    13:45, January 24, 2021

A bullet train pulls out of Harbin West Railway Station in Heilongjiang province on Friday as the last section of the Beijing-Harbin High-speed Railway opened. The travel time between Beijing and Harbin has been cut to less than five hours. WANG JIANWEI/XINHUA

The new high-speed railway connecting Beijing with China's northeastern provinces not only shortens travel time, but also features high technology and an environmentally friendly design.

The new line was inaugurated on Friday and demonstrates China's strong capability to build high-tech and green high-speed railway and infrastructure.

The new line links Beijing with Shenyang, Changchun and Harbin－the capital cities of China's three northeastern provinces－and shortens travel time between Beijing and Harbin in the northernmost Heilongjiang province to less than 5 hours. Two old routes took more than 7 and 8 hours.


