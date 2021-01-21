Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 21, 2021
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Pu’er City Issued a New Policy to Promote the Night Economy

(People's Daily Online)    20:56, January 21, 2021

Recently, Pu’er City issued the Implementation Plan of Pu’er City for Promoting Night Economy Development, which proposes to cultivate the carriers of night economy development, improve the night economy security system, tap new kinetic energy of night consumption and encourage diversified development of consumption forms by fully relying on the advantages of characteristic resources of Pu’er City, so as to further enhance the pulling effect of night economy on the social development of consumption economy in Pu’er City.


