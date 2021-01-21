Pu’er City Issued a New Policy to Promote the Night Economy

Recently, Pu’er City issued the Implementation Plan of Pu’er City for Promoting Night Economy Development, which proposes to cultivate the carriers of night economy development, improve the night economy security system, tap new kinetic energy of night consumption and encourage diversified development of consumption forms by fully relying on the advantages of characteristic resources of Pu’er City, so as to further enhance the pulling effect of night economy on the social development of consumption economy in Pu’er City.