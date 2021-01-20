Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021
Export value of river snail rice noodles reaches 30 million yuan in South China’s Liuzhou

(People's Daily Online)    14:54, January 20, 2021

River snail rice noodles, a specialty in southwest China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, has generated an export revenue of more than 30 million yuan ($4.6 million) last year, 35 times that of the year before.

A bowl of river snail rice noodle is served at a restaurant in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

The export volume has been growing rapidly since March 2020, an employee shared with the customs department of Liuzhou, the cradle of river snail rice noodles.

“We’ve sold our products to more countries in 2020 than 2019, including Singapore, Germany and Italy. Now, we are targeting Portugal, Belgium and the Netherlands,” said Chen Zihao, the director of the international marketing department of a local river snail rice noodle company.

To expand the export of river snail rice noodles, local companies have improved the quality of raw materials, reduced the reckless use of food additives, and kept logistics unimpeded.

The local customs department has shortened the customs clearance for export companies, allowing them to make appointments in advance and conduct clearance of goods upon their declaration.

In June 2020, Liuzhou’s bureau of agriculture and rural affairs and the customs department signed a memorandum of cooperation, under which more than 15 production bases for export purposes will be built to provide more convenience for companies to sell their products to overseas markets.

