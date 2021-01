Ring-tailed lemurs enjoy a speical meal at the Yunnan Safari Park, Jan. 19, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

The park has prepared Laba congee, a traditional dish that Chinese households cook and eat during the Laba Festival, which falls on the 8th day of the 12th lunar month every year.

This year, the Laba Festival falls on Jan. 20.