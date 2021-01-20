Do all Chinese people know about Kung Fu? A schoolboy gives you the answer.

Backward somersaults, Shaolin-style boxing and the splits are a piece of cake for a pupil from Yongzhou, central China's Hunan province.

As students swamp downstairs after school, their classmate stuns them with his martial arts skills. After reaching the first floor, the boy somersaults toward the nearby trash can to throw away rubbish. Forward lunge, horse stance, pushing palm, and sweeping leg, he performs Shaolin-style boxing without any pause.

After five continuous backflips, he leaps onto his father's scooter in a split position, and they roar off, leaving his classmates and passerby with their jaw-dropped.

Going viral on Chinese social media, the boy's after-school routine left netizens dumbfounded, some of whom praise him as a little Kung Fu master.

"Don't let foreigners see this; otherwise, they would think that we all know how to play Kung Fu," one commentator wrote.