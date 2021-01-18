Beijing Chaoyang railway station to be put into operation

Photo shows Beijing Chaoyang railway station, Jan. 17, 2021. The construction of Beijing Chaoyang railway station has entered the final stage and the station will be put into operation soon. (Photo/China News Service)

As the largest station building in the Beijing-Shenyang section, Beijing Chaoyang station is one of the four stations in Beijing. The other three are Shunyi west station, Huairou south station and Miyun station.

Beijing-Shenyang high-speed rail section and Shenyang-Harbin high-speed rail section form the Beijing-Harbin high-speed railway, one of the main channels in the national "eight vertical and eight horizontal" high-speed railway network.