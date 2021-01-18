Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 18, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing Chaoyang railway station to be put into operation

(Ecns.cn)    10:20, January 18, 2021

Photo shows Beijing Chaoyang railway station, Jan. 17, 2021. The construction of Beijing Chaoyang railway station has entered the final stage and the station will be put into operation soon. (Photo/China News Service)

As the largest station building in the Beijing-Shenyang section, Beijing Chaoyang station is one of the four stations in Beijing. The other three are Shunyi west station, Huairou south station and Miyun station.

Beijing-Shenyang high-speed rail section and Shenyang-Harbin high-speed rail section form the Beijing-Harbin high-speed railway, one of the main channels in the national "eight vertical and eight horizontal" high-speed railway network.


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York