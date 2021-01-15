Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 15, 2021
Chinese vice premier urges persistent epidemic control efforts in winter, spring

(Xinhua)    09:19, January 15, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan speaks during a teleconference held by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Thursday called for persistent efforts in epidemic prevention and control during this winter-spring period to contain the resurgence of infections.

Addressing a teleconference held by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council in Beijing, Sun pointed out that China's overall epidemic situation is currently under control, but the prevention and control task remains arduous due to the emerging clusters of COVID-19 infections.

Requiring a round-the-clock command system for epidemic prevention and control to reduce the risk of an epidemic rebound, Sun stressed that the top priority should be epidemic control in rural areas.

"Rural clinics, private clinics, pharmacies and other medical institutions should report fevers and other suspected cases within two hours," she said, calling for strict control over temple fairs and other folk activities and the suspension of gatherings at religious sites to reduce crowds.

