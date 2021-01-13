Measures of COVID-19 prevention and control strengthened at Beijing Railway Station

A staff member disinfects the waiting room every 4 hours at Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 12, 2021. Measures of COVID-19 prevention and control have been strengthened at the Beijing Railway Station. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
