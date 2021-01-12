Drawing with iron, see the intangible cultural heritage iron ornamental work

The largest iron painting in the world is certified by the Guinness World Records, 15.77 meters long, 7.35 meters wide, and covers an area of 115.91 square meters.

The production of iron ornamental work involves the process of drafting, cutting, smashing, burning, waxing and framing.

The iron ornamental work requires solid basic skills. Craftsmen can turn a wire red after striking it for 10 seconds.

Ordinary iron wires have become exquisite works of art after being thoroughly tempered by the craftsmen.

Craftsmen use their own skills to make more people appreciate and feel the unique charm of the iron ornamental work.