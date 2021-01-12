Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Drawing with iron, see the intangible cultural heritage iron ornamental work

(People's Daily Online)    15:30, January 12, 2021

The largest iron painting in the world is certified by the Guinness World Records, 15.77 meters long, 7.35 meters wide, and covers an area of 115.91 square meters.

The production of iron ornamental work involves the process of drafting, cutting, smashing, burning, waxing and framing.

The iron ornamental work requires solid basic skills. Craftsmen can turn a wire red after striking it for 10 seconds.

Ordinary iron wires have become exquisite works of art after being thoroughly tempered by the craftsmen.

Craftsmen use their own skills to make more people appreciate and feel the unique charm of the iron ornamental work.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Full coverage

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York