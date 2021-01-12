Wonderful work of nature in winter: ice flowers in northeast China

Recently, some glittering and translucent “flowers” bloomed on the water in many parts of Heilongjiang.

This beautiful natural phenomenon is called “ice flowers.”

The formation of ice flowers depends very much on weather conditions.

In the morning of late autumn or early winter, the air temperature drops below the freezing point, but the ground temperature has not yet dropped to the freezing point. This is the best time for the formation of ice flowers.

Ice flowers are usually formed on shrubs. It seems like everything is covered in white clothing.

In northeast China, ice flowers on the windows come in a variety of shapes and forms.

After enjoying these beautiful ice flowers, one can’t help but praise the wonders of nature.