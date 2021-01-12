Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
Over 1 mln get COVID-19 vaccine in Beijing

(Xinhua)    09:54, January 12, 2021

A medical worker inoculates a recipient with a COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary inoculation site in Haidian District in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 11, 2021. Over 1 million people in Beijing had received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of 11 a.m. Monday, the municipal health commission said. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Over 1 million people in Beijing had received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of 11 a.m. Monday, the municipal health commission said.

Beijing is expected to complete administering the first dose of the jab among specific groups of people with higher infection risks by Friday, Gao Jian, deputy director of the commission, said at a press conference.

The target groups for vaccination include frontline customs inspectors of imported cold-chain goods and personnel working in the overseas and domestic transportation sectors.

Beijing will complete COVID-19 inoculation of key groups before the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 12 this year, local authorities said earlier this month.


