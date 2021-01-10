Medical team from Beijing assigned to Nangong City in Hebei to help with nucleic acid testing

Members of a medical team from Beijing Tiantan Hospital under the Capital Medical University to aid Hebei in the fight against COVID-19 are seen in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 9, 2021. A medical team from Beijing Tiantan Hospital under the Capital Medical University was assigned to Nangong City in Hebei Province to help with nucleic acid testing on Saturday. The team consists of 20 members with 5 sets of testing equipment, 50,000 nucleic acid testing kits and protective supplies for 30 days. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)



