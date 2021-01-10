Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 10, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Medical team from Beijing assigned to Nangong City in Hebei to help with nucleic acid testing

(Xinhua)    11:33, January 10, 2021
Medical team from Beijing assigned to Nangong City in Hebei to help with nucleic acid testing
Members of a medical team from Beijing Tiantan Hospital under the Capital Medical University to aid Hebei in the fight against COVID-19 are seen in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 9, 2021. A medical team from Beijing Tiantan Hospital under the Capital Medical University was assigned to Nangong City in Hebei Province to help with nucleic acid testing on Saturday. The team consists of 20 members with 5 sets of testing equipment, 50,000 nucleic acid testing kits and protective supplies for 30 days. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York