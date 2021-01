Aerial photo taken on Jan. 6, 2021 shows water flowing in a section of the Halha River in the city of Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Despite Arxan's frigid winter cold, this geothermally-affected section of the Halha River never freezes even when the temperature drops to as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)