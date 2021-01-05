Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021
China Post issues Year of the Ox stamps

(Chinadaily.com.cn)    16:59, January 05, 2021

People's Daily Online Photo

China Post issued sets of Year of the Ox stamps on Jan 5 to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year which starts in mid-February. The specially designed Chinese zodiac year stamps featuring the ox can be purchased at post offices and online starting from Jan 5.

Drawn by Yao Zhonghua -- an artist who does oil painting, classical Chinese painting and gouache -- the stamps reflect the cultural characteristics of the ox, such as hardworking, persistent, practical and devoted, according to a previous China Daily report.

People's Daily Online Photo

