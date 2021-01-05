86-year-old grandma from the Bai ethnic group shakes off poverty by painting

Her name is Wang Bingxiu from the Bai ethnic group.

From a low-income family, she started to learn how to paint at the age of 78.

She sold her piece for 3,000 yuan for the first time. From then on, she decided to change her life through painting.

Wang said she draws based on what she imagines. She integrated oil painting with the traditional culture of the Bai ethnic group, expressing her pure love for life.

Now at the age of 86, she has launched her exhibition in Beijing, Shanghai, and Macao.

Like Wang, many villagers have come out of poverty by their artistic works. “Arts + Tourism” has become the way to shake off poverty in Shuanglang County in Dali, Yunnan.