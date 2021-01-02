Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jan 2, 2021
China's Civil Code takes effect

(Xinhua)    09:13, January 02, 2021

Chinese lawmakers vote on the draft civil code at the third session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, May 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Civil Code officially takes effect on Friday, replacing the country's previous standalone civil laws.

The Civil Code was passed on May 28, 2020 at the third session of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

In addition to general and supplementary provisions, the Civil Code includes six parts on real rights, contracts, personality rights, marriage and family, inheritance, and tort liabilities.

It is the first Chinese law to carry the title "code" since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949.

