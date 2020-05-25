Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 25, 2020
Draft civil code a milestone in China's rule of law: report

(Xinhua)    15:47, May 25, 2020

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The draft civil code submitted to the ongoing annual session of China's national legislature for deliberation represents a milestone in the country's advancement of the rule of law, according to a report.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, on Monday delivered the report on the committee's work to the third session of the 13th NPC.

Li said the NPC Standing Committee solicited opinions from the public on seven occasions during codification.

"We are confident that, through the careful deliberation of all our deputies, we will be able to produce a civil code that boasts Chinese characteristics, embodies the spirit of the times, reflects the will of the people, protects civil rights and safeguards social fairness and justice," he said.

