Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 31, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China sees resilient cooperation with Belt and Road countries

(Xinhua)    20:14, December 31, 2020

Representatives pose for a photo after the arrival of the China-Europe cargo train in Paris, France, June 23, 2020. After a 19-day journey, a China-Europe cargo train loaded with medical materials arrived in Paris on June 23 morning, the first freight train dedicated to transport protective materials against COVID-19 directly from China to France. The year 2020 has been a tough one for world economies amid a global COVID-19 pandemic. Against this backdrop, China has seen resilient cooperation with the Belt and Road (B&R) countries. As the coronavirus pandemic severely hits international transport, the China-Europe freight trains play a pivotal role in land transport among countries, as shown by the rising number of trains, opening of new routes, and the volume of goods. Major B&R projects, including the China-Laos railway, China-Thailand railway, Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, and Hungary-Serbia railway are making positive headway. China's aid to Belt and Road partner countries and the experience it shared with them during the COVID-19 pandemic are valuable and render the Health Silk Road more concrete. (Xinhua/Xu Yongchun)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York