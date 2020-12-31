China sees resilient cooperation with Belt and Road countries

Representatives pose for a photo after the arrival of the China-Europe cargo train in Paris, France, June 23, 2020. After a 19-day journey, a China-Europe cargo train loaded with medical materials arrived in Paris on June 23 morning, the first freight train dedicated to transport protective materials against COVID-19 directly from China to France. The year 2020 has been a tough one for world economies amid a global COVID-19 pandemic. Against this backdrop, China has seen resilient cooperation with the Belt and Road (B&R) countries. As the coronavirus pandemic severely hits international transport, the China-Europe freight trains play a pivotal role in land transport among countries, as shown by the rising number of trains, opening of new routes, and the volume of goods. Major B&R projects, including the China-Laos railway, China-Thailand railway, Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, and Hungary-Serbia railway are making positive headway. China's aid to Belt and Road partner countries and the experience it shared with them during the COVID-19 pandemic are valuable and render the Health Silk Road more concrete. (Xinhua/Xu Yongchun)