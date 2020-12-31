CGN holds open day event at wind farm in France

A livestreamed open day event with the theme “Waltz in the Wind,” was held at a wind farm project in France by China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) on Dec 31, 2020.

The event showed operations at the Charmont-sous-Barbuise Wind Farm and CGN’s contribution to local environmental protection, fulfilling its social responsibility.

A typical distribution wind power project in Europe, the Charmont-sous-Barbuise Wind Farm now has six turbines in operation with a total installed capacity of 12 megawatts, which were put into service in May 2010, providing power for 7,500 households.

Photo courtesy of CGN

In the livestream, Jean-Baptiste Breban, head of the central control center of CGN’s subsidiary in Europe, gave a lecture on safe wind farm management based on artificial intelligence and digitalization to students of the University of Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

Aude Telot, a student who attended the lecture, expressed his amazement over China’s advanced technology in clean energy production and sustainable development.

Environmental protection has also been highly valued by CGN.

During construction and operation of the wind power project, CGN has adhered to requirements of local land planning as well as animal and plant protection measures.

According to Chris Francois, the environmental expert of CGN in Europe, regular monitoring has been carried out at the wind farm and alarms were installed on turbines to warn workers of nearby bird activity, which helps protect birds and other species.

According to Breban, CGN in Europe has provided more than 5 billion kWh of power to Europe and has 750 turbines for wind power projects capable of supplying power to 2 million households.

So far, the company has a total installed capacity of 2.4 GW. Its business includes development, construction and operation of wind and solar power projects.